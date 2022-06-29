Natalie Norman Does Stand-Up Comedy

- News
Toronto comedian Natalie Norman @stalkingnatalie is doing a show. She is performing for 45 minutes of AMAZING STANDUP COMEDY and SHE IS RECORDING IT. You should come. It’s going to be the best night of your life, truly a spectacular night of comedy.
July 9, shows at 7 pm (tickets) and 9 pm (tickets). $25 online, $30 at the door. The Assembly Theatre, 1479 Queen West.
+++ content warning, there will be sex talk and other stuff, so be preapred lol ++++
Location Address - 1479 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON M6R 1A1
Event Price - $25-$30