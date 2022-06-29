Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Natalie Norman Does Stand-Up Comedy

Jun 29, 2022

Natalie Norman Does Stand-Up Comedy

6 6 people viewed this event.

Toronto comedian Natalie Norman @stalkingnatalie is doing a show. She is performing for 45 minutes of AMAZING STANDUP COMEDY and SHE IS RECORDING IT. You should come. It’s going to be the best night of your life, truly a spectacular night of comedy.

July 9, shows at 7 pm (tickets) and 9 pm (tickets). $25 online, $30 at the door. The Assembly Theatre, 1479 Queen West.

+++ content warning, there will be sex talk and other stuff, so be preapred lol ++++

Additional Details

Location Address - 1479 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON M6R 1A1

Event Price - $25-$30

Date And Time

Sat, Jul 9th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine