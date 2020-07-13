Natasha Buckeridge & Steve John Dale

NOW MagazineAll EventsNatasha Buckeridge & Steve John Dale

The Senator presents its Live Balcony Concert Series, featuring Natasha Buckeridge and Steve John Dale performing live for patrons and passersby from its balcony on Victoria Street. July 31 from 4-6 pm. Free.

 

2020-07-31 @ 04:00 PM to
@ 06:00 PM
 

The Senator
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music
 
 
 

