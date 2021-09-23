Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Nathan Eugene Carson

TO Live presents the exhibition Cut from the same cloth. Oct 8-Nov 28. Meridian Arts Centre Gallery, 5040 Yonge. .

Sep 23, 2021

Nathan Eugene Carson

10 10 people viewed this event.

TO Live presents the exhibition Cut from the same cloth. Oct 8-Nov 28. Meridian Arts Centre Gallery, 5040 Yonge. http://www.tolive.com

Nathan Eugene Carson presents several interrelated bodies of work. Known for figurative explorations of hybrid creatures, animals, and human figures—both fictional and historical—Carson’s subjects emerge from richly-pigmented surfaces and shed light on narratives that weave together themes of Black identity and history, personal memories, familial lineages, and charged symbolism. In the Negro series (2015), one of the artist’s most extensive bodies of work to date, Carson draws on his experiences growing up as a racialized youth in a white-dominated world.

Thursday – Sunday, Noon-6 pm. October 23 and 24 until 8 pm.

Additional Details

Location Address - 5040 Yonge

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 8th, 2021
Sun, Nov 28th, 2021 to

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine