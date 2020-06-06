National Arts Drive

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

The National Arts Drive is an online & offline grassroots movement and campaign to bring awareness and financial support to Canadian artists.

On Saturday, June 6 from 4-7pm ET we're inviting artists across Canada to showcase and perform from front lawns, driveways, balconies and stoops. We're inviting attendees to drive, walk or bike through suburban streets and city blocks to witness their creative neighbours.

nationalartsdrive.com

Info

All Ages, Free
Art, Community Events
