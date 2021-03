Want to learn more about The Dreamers Ever Leave You which is featured as part of Spotlight Series? Choreographic Associate Robert Binet is going LIVE on the National Ballet’s Instagram on March 4 at noon with the Art Gallery of Ontario’s curator of Canadian Art Georgina Uhlyarik to chat about his acclaimed ballet and the Group of Seven’s Lawren Harris, whose art inspired it. March 4 at noon. https://www.instagram.com/nationalballet