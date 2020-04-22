National Canadian Film Day

On April 22, NCFD will unite Canadians in a celebration of our cinematic culture, moving to an all-online physical distancing edition.

#CanFilmDay Live, an interactive livestream broadcast on April 22, from 6-10 pm ET, will feature interactive activities and conversations with filmmakers and other industry professionals. Confirmed guests include Atom Egoyan, Colm Feore, Mina Shum, Philippe Falardeau, Vinay Virmani, Patricia Rozema, Emily Hampshire, Peter Keleghan, Mary Young Leckie, Don McKellar and more.

There will be also be great Canadian films on CBC, CBC Gem, Encore+, Netflix, Hollywood Suite, Crave, the NFB and the many others. Our curated list of 20+20 films will give you a boost and ground you in reality. In the days to come, we will be posting a detailed schedule for the livestream as well as family-friendly activities, and a toolkit to help you organize your own “Canadian film watch party”.