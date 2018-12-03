National Day Of Remembrance And Action On Violence Against Women Memorial

George Brown College SJ-A 200 King E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3W8

We invite our community to join us for a vigil to commemorate the December 6th National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women, which marks the date in 1989 when 14 women were murdered at l'École Polytechnique de Montréal in an act of gender-based violence. 11 am-1 pm. Free.

Info
George Brown College SJ-A 200 King E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3W8 View Map
Free
Community Events
