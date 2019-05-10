Bargain hunting in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation – an organization committed to supporting women’s shelters and ending domestic violence in Canada.

Community members are encouraged to participate and help de-clutter for the cause. Donate gently used items to your local participating Royal LePage office and stop by the National Garage Sale for Shelter in your neighbourhood on Saturday, May 11 to find some great treasures and help support a worthy cause. See website for more locations and times.