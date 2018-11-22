National Housing Day of Action – Parkdale Rally
Masaryk Park 212 Cowan, Toronto, Ontario M6K 2N6
Stand in solidarity with neighbours, with those with lived experiences of homelessness, those who are being displaced through reno-victions, and those who are at risk of being displaced. Local MPPBhutila Karpoche will be speaking at the event, there will be art installations, music and a march. 12:30 pm. Free.
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events