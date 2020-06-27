National Indigenous Peoples Day Virtual Celebration

Screening of 11 short films made by Indigenous youth. 3 pm. Discussion to follow at 5 pm. facebook.com/tiff
The following short films will be screened:
Batailles Karen Pinette Fontaine
The Guest Nick Rodgers
Healing Journey One Button at a Time Joleen Mitton
Katatjatuuk Kangirsumi (Throat Singing in Kangirsuk | Chants de gorge a Kangirsuk) Eva Kaukai, Manon Chamberland | Canadas Top Ten 2019 and TIFF Next Wave 2019 selection
Kinauvunga (Qui suis-je? / Qui je suis. | Who Am I? / Who I Am.) Charlie Gordon
Mitshishuss (Petit aigle | Little Eagle) Christopher Gregoire-Gabriel
Nuhe nene boghilnih (Protegeons nos terres | Protecting our Homeland) Ashton Janvier
Rose Exposed (Rose sexpose) Rose Stiffarm
Traditional Healing Raymond Caplin
Walk with my Spirits (Mes esprits et moi) Tyler Jacobs
Zuya (Tracer son chemin | The Journey) Ariel Waskewitch
