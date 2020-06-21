National Indigenous Peoples Day Virtual Celebration

Screening of 11 short films made by Indigenous youth. 3 pm. Discussion to follow at 5 pm. facebook.com/tiff

The following short films will be screened:

Batailles Karen Pinette Fontaine

The Guest Nick Rodgers

Healing Journey One Button at a Time Joleen Mitton

Katatjatuuk Kangirsumi (Throat Singing in Kangirsuk | Chants de gorge à Kangirsuk) Eva Kaukai, Manon Chamberland | Canada’s Top Ten 2019 and TIFF Next Wave 2019 selection

Kinauvunga (Qui suis-je? / Qui je suis. | Who Am I? / Who I Am.) Charlie Gordon

Mitshishuss (Petit aigle | Little Eagle) Christopher Grégoire-Gabriel

Nuhe nenë boghílníh (Protégeons nos terres | Protecting our Homeland) Ashton Janvier

Rose Exposed (Rose s’expose) Rose Stiffarm

Traditional Healing Raymond Caplin

Walk with my Spirits (Mes esprits et moi) Tyler Jacobs

Zuya (Tracer son chemin | The Journey) Ariel Waskewitch