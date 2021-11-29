National Skate Day

Steve McNeil will launch a 10-city tour of 19-hour and 26-minute

skates at 12.01 a.m. at Nathan Phillips Square.

This is his 10th anniversary skate to raise funds and awareness for

Alzheimer’s as a tribute to his mother who died of the disease.

Please skate for 19 min and 26 seconds and donate $19.26 or whatever you can to

your local Alzheimer Society. http://www.1926Skate.com