National Skate Day

Nov 29, 2021

Steve McNeil will launch a 10-city tour of 19-hour and 26-minute
skates at 12.01 a.m. at Nathan Phillips Square.

This is his 10th anniversary skate to raise funds and awareness for
Alzheimer’s as a tribute to his mother who died of the disease. 

Please skate for 19 min and 26 seconds and donate $19.26 or whatever you can to
your local Alzheimer Society. http://www.1926Skate.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 100 Queen W

Event Price - Donation

Date And Time
Wed, Dec 15th, 2021
to

Event Types
Charity Fundraiser

Event Category
Benefits

Event Tags

