National Skate Day

Steve McNeil will launch a 10-city tour of 19-hour and 26-minute
skates at 12.01 a.m. at Nathan Phillips Square.
This is his 10th anniversary skate to raise funds and awareness for
Alzheimer’s as a tribute to his mother who died of the disease.
Please skate for 19 min and 26 seconds and donate $19.26 or whatever you can to
your local Alzheimer Society. http://www.1926Skate.com
Location Address - 100 Queen W
Event Price - Donation