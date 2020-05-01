National Theatre School of Canada Digital Exhibition
Second-year students in Set and Costume Design present works created in the first two years of their training: costume sketches, set models, life drawings, paintings, etchings and more. This virtual event is part of their exhibition design class. In the current situation, the exhibition has been transformed into a website, which is an equally relevant learning experience in their training. May 1-30. http://expo-pigments.ca
Free
