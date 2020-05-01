National Theatre School of Canada: Art Apart

Virtual Event

After offering emergency financial support to emerging artists affected by the coronavirus crisis, the National Theatre School (NTS) is proud to announce the next phase of its Art Apart initiative. Online classes for theatre artists, an exhibition of set and costume design artworks will be presented online for the first time, as well as two performances by graduating students, beginning May 1, 2020.

