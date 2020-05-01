National Theatre School of Canada: New Words Festival

The New Words Festival is the culminating project of the graduating class of the English Section. This year, social distancing measures have forced our campuses to close and students to stay home. But we’ve decided that the show must go on – online that is.

We invite you to experience these innovative new plays and explore what intimacy, spontaneity and togetherness mean in a lockdown digital age.

The Game, May 1 and 2, on Zoom, live with audience interaction by Gillian Clark (Playwriting 3, Halifax, NS), directed by Angelica Schwartz (Directing 2, Winnipeg, MB), performed by graduating students from the Acting program.

i am entitled to rest, May 4 to 6, on youtube, by Kalale Dalton-Lutale (Playwriting 3, Toronto, ON) and directed by Murdoch Schon (Directing 2, Montreal, QC), performed by graduating students from the Acting program.

