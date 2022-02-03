Art Museum at U of T presents an exhibition that explores how artists have engaged the trappings of the nation as a material for protest, parody, or collective utopian wish, dreaming and proposing new political imaginaries in the process.

Nations by Artists features works by Ruanne Abou-Rahme & Basel Abbas, Sadie Barnette, Yael Bartana, Walter Battiss, Jasmina Cibic, Decolonize This Place, Shawna Dempsey and Lorri Millan, Demian DinéYazhi’/R.I.S.E. (Radical Indigenous Survivance and Empowerment), Pablo Helguera, Greg Hill, IRWIN, Iman Issa, Christopher Kulendran Thomas, Will Kwan, Zoe Leonard, Life of a Craphead, Divya Mehra, Alan Michelson, Native Art Department International, Majdulin Nasrallah, Hương Ngô, and Emma Wolukau-Wanambwa, and is curated by Mikinaak Migwans and Sarah Robayo Sheridan.

Feb 8 to Apr 2.