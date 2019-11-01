NATO Shouldn't Be Celebrated: It Should Be Abolished!
The Globe and Mail Centre 351 King E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 0N1
Peaceful protest outside a $250 ticketed fundraiser for the NATO Association of Canada, where former Prime Minister Paul Martin will be speaking. Join Canadian Voice of Women for Peace to demand: Canada out of NATO, work through the United Nations on peace, disarmament and the Sustainable Development Goals. 6 pm. Free.
Info
The Globe and Mail Centre 351 King E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 0N1 View Map
Free, Outdoor
Community Events