NATO Shouldn't Be Celebrated: It Should Be Abolished!

Google Calendar - NATO Shouldn't Be Celebrated: It Should Be Abolished! - 2019-11-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NATO Shouldn't Be Celebrated: It Should Be Abolished! - 2019-11-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NATO Shouldn't Be Celebrated: It Should Be Abolished! - 2019-11-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - NATO Shouldn't Be Celebrated: It Should Be Abolished! - 2019-11-01 18:00:00

The Globe and Mail Centre 351 King E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 0N1

Peaceful protest outside a $250 ticketed fundraiser for the NATO Association of Canada, where former Prime Minister Paul Martin will be speaking. Join Canadian Voice of Women for Peace to demand: Canada out of NATO, work through the United Nations on peace, disarmament and the Sustainable Development Goals. 6 pm. Free.

Info

The Globe and Mail Centre 351 King E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 0N1 View Map
Free, Outdoor
Community Events
416-603-7915
Google Calendar - NATO Shouldn't Be Celebrated: It Should Be Abolished! - 2019-11-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NATO Shouldn't Be Celebrated: It Should Be Abolished! - 2019-11-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NATO Shouldn't Be Celebrated: It Should Be Abolished! - 2019-11-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - NATO Shouldn't Be Celebrated: It Should Be Abolished! - 2019-11-01 18:00:00