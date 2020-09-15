Navigate the 2020 US Election with Ben Rhodes and David Frum

Join former CBC Washington correspondent Alison Smith for America Votes, a special live conversation series examining what’s at stake in this historic election. Featuring leading political experts, this three-part series (Sept 30, Oct 27 and Nov 10), kicks off September 30 at 7:30 pm with Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama, and The Atlantic‘s David Frum, former speechwriter to George W. Bush. 7:30 pm. $6.19.

Oct 27- Biden, the Dems and the Movement for Racial Justice with New York Times National Reporter Astead Herndon. 7:30 pm. $6.19. On sale Sept 24.

Nov 10- The Post-Election Debrief with Susan Glasser, political columnit at the New Yorker and Harvard University legal scholar Lawrence Lessig. 7:30 pm. $6.19. On sale Oct 29.