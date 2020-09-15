Navigate the 2020 US Election with Ben Rhodes and David Frum

NOW MagazineAll EventsNavigate the 2020 US Election with Ben Rhodes and David Frum

Join former CBC Washington correspondent Alison Smith for America Votes, a special live conversation series examining what’s at stake in this historic election. Featuring leading political experts, this three-part series (Sept 30, Oct 27 and Nov 10), kicks off September 30 at 7:30 pm with Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama, and The Atlantic‘s David Frum, former speechwriter to George W. Bush. 7:30 pm. $6.19.

Oct 27- Biden, the Dems and the Movement for Racial Justice with New York Times National Reporter Astead Herndon. 7:30 pm. $6.19. On sale Sept 24.

Nov 10- The Post-Election Debrief with Susan Glasser, political columnit at the New Yorker and Harvard University legal scholar Lawrence Lessig. 7:30 pm. $6.19. On sale Oct 29.

