Textile Museum of Canada presents an online workshop. Oct 17 from 2-4 pm. $60, Member $55, Student $45. Register online.

Join artist Emily Jan for an online workshop that will introduce participants to the materials and techniques used in needle felting. Participants will learn how to make a small felted sphere as well as miniature figures inspired by the natural world.

Tel: 416-599-5321 // Email: info@textilemuseum.ca