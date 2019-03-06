Neighbourhood Trust Community Dinner

Join Lakeshore Arts, Daily Bread Food Bank and artist Hiba Abdallah for a community dinner celebrating the opening of Neighbourhood Trust, a collaborative project examining the state of affordable housing in Toronto. The event is all ages and open to everyone. 7 pm. Free.

facebook.com/lakeshorearts // lakeshorearts.ca/neighbourhood-trust

Lakeshore Arts 2422 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M8V 1C4 View Map
