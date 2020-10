This artist-led virtual Neighbourhood Walk will expose the beauty and significance of legal and illegal graffiti in Scarborough and Toronto, through the authentic lens of local graffiti artist Jehiel Douglas. By giving an in-depth and artistic spin on a stigmatized topic, Jehiel hopes to give viewers the inside scoop on the graffiti community at large. Oct 28 at 3 pm. Watch on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/agoyouth/