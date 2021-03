2020 Contact Photography Festival group show with works by 12 Canadian photographers. Works by Bob Carnie, Laura Paterson, Skip Dean, Marlene Hilton Moore, Shelagh Howard, Susan Kerr, Anthony DeLorenzo, John Healey, Paulette Michayluk, Lisa Murzin, Nadine Wyczolkowski and John Lawson. March 12-April 11. Thu-Sun, noon-6 pm. 30 minute private viewing appointments are encouraged as capacity is limited to 5 guests. http://www.thecardinalgallery.ca