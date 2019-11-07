The Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design is launching the Architecture and Design Gallery – a unique and experimental space in the lower lever of the Daniels Building. The inaugural installation is New Circadia (adventures in mental spelunking).

Curated by Dean Richard Sommer and Pillow Culture, New Circadia prompts participants to ask: What would happen if we immersed ourselves in a cave-like installation specifically designed for relaxation and reflection, and disconnected from our tech-infused lives? Nov 7-Apr 30, opening reception 7:30 pm Nov 7. Free (registration required).

Gallery hours: Tue-Sun 9 am-9 pm.