New Generation Photography Award Winners Exhibition

Exhibition of works by Katherine Takpannie, Curtiss Randolph, Noah Friebel, Chris Donovan, Dainesha Nugent-Palache, and Dustin Brons are featured in.

Jul 6, 2021

Exhibition of works by Katherine Takpannie, Curtiss Randolph, Noah Friebel, Chris Donovan, Dainesha Nugent-Palache, and Dustin Brons are featured in a free outdoor exhibition as part of the CONTACT Photography Festival. Jun 25-Nov 14. Ryerson Image Centre, 33 Gould. https://www.gallery.ca/about/prizes/new-generation-photography-award

Location - Ryerson Image Centre

2021-06-25 to
2021-11-14

Art Exhibition

Art

