New Generation Photography Award Winners Exhibition

Exhibition of works by Katherine Takpannie, Curtiss Randolph, Noah Friebel, Chris Donovan, Dainesha Nugent-Palache, and Dustin Brons are featured in a free outdoor exhibition as part of the CONTACT Photography Festival. Jun 25-Nov 14. Ryerson Image Centre, 33 Gould. https://www.gallery.ca/about/prizes/new-generation-photography-award