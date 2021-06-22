COVID-19

Jun 22, 2021

New Horizons: Toronto Summer Music Festival

Online celebration of chamber music featuring recitals, performances with dance, kids’ concerts and more. Performers include Gryphon Trio, Adrianne Pieczonka, Jonathan Crow, Philip Chiu, New Orford String Quartet, Stéphane Tétreault and others. July 15-August 1. Free. torontosummermusic.com

Date And Time
2021-07-15 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-08-01 @ 09:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or PerformanceFestival or Fair

Event Category
FestivalsMusic

