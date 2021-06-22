New Horizons: Toronto Summer Music Festival

- News
Online celebration of chamber music featuring recitals, performances with dance, kids’ concerts and more. Performers include Gryphon Trio, Adrianne Pieczonka, Jonathan Crow, Philip Chiu, New Orford String Quartet, Stéphane Tétreault and others. July 15-August 1. Free. torontosummermusic.com
