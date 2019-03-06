New Ideas Festival

Alumnae Theatre presents its annual, three-week, juried festival of new works and works-in-progress. ​Each week features a different program of four short plays performed in the Studio, and a work-shopped reading of a full-length play on each of the three Saturdays performed on the MainStage. Mar 6-24, Wed-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2:30 pm. $15, some pwyc at the door.

Alumnae Theatre 70 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2W6 View Map
416-364-4170
