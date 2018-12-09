New Jazz Dance Improvisations
Winchester Street Theatre 80 Winchester, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1B2
The Parahumans present improvisations to jazz classics by Nina Simone, Miles Davis, Dinah Washington and more. Performed by 9 dancers – Cassandra Bowerman, Annie Cassar, Serwaa Daley, Jenn Edwards, Angela Joyce, Phil Kim, Amanda Meadows, Mio Sakamoto, Melissa Yang.
December 9, shows at 2 and 7 pm. $15, stu/srs/artists/unemployed $10.
Info
