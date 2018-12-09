New Jazz Dance Improvisations

to Google Calendar - New Jazz Dance Improvisations - 2018-12-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Jazz Dance Improvisations - 2018-12-09 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Jazz Dance Improvisations - 2018-12-09 14:00:00 iCalendar - New Jazz Dance Improvisations - 2018-12-09 14:00:00

Winchester Street Theatre 80 Winchester, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1B2

The Parahumans present improvisations to jazz classics by Nina Simone, Miles Davis, Dinah Washington and more. Performed by 9 dancers – Cassandra Bowerman, Annie Cassar, Serwaa Daley, Jenn Edwards, Angela Joyce, Phil Kim, Amanda Meadows, Mio Sakamoto, Melissa Yang.

December 9, shows at 2 and 7 pm. $15, stu/srs/artists/unemployed $10.

facebook.com/events/589675164820540

Info
Winchester Street Theatre 80 Winchester, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1B2 View Map
Stage
Dance
to Google Calendar - New Jazz Dance Improvisations - 2018-12-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Jazz Dance Improvisations - 2018-12-09 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Jazz Dance Improvisations - 2018-12-09 14:00:00 iCalendar - New Jazz Dance Improvisations - 2018-12-09 14:00:00