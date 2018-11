by Daniel MacIvor (Prairie Theatre Exchange/Tarragon). Two Cape Bretoners reunite after 25 years and revisit fun and uncomfortable memories. Previews from Feb 20, opens Feb 27 and runs to Mar 31, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sun (and some Sat) 2:30 pm. $22-$60. In the MainSpace.

www.tarragontheatre.com/show/new-magic-valley-fun-town