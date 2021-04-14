21C Music Festival: New Music in a New World

NOW MagazineAll Events21C Music Festival: New Music in a New World

Royal Conservatory Music present a pre-recorded concert of new classical music with Duo Holz, VC2 Cello Duo, Ryan Davis, and pianists Wesley Shen and Morgan-Paige Melbourne. April 22 at 3 pm. Free. https://www.rcmusic.com/livestream

 

2021-04-22 @ 03:00 PM to
2021-04-22 @ 04:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

