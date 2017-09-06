New Toronto Coach Terminal Mural
The STEPS Initiative celebrates "Tapestry of Movement", the new community engaged public art project that has transformed the terminal’s bleak corner on Edward and Elizabeth Street into a tapestry of color. To celebrate the mural’s completion, join the free BBQ party with community remarks, a local arts market and music performance to mark the completion of the project. Noon-3 pm. Free.
Edward & Chestnut Edward and Chestnut , Toronto, Ontario View Map
