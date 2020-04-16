New Wave Festival

Trinity-St. Paul's Church 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Esprit Orchestra festival for emerging composers. Apr 16-18. $10-$15, fest pass $40, stu $25.

Apr 16- New Waves afternoon concert for high school students. 1 pm.

Apr 17- Tidal Waves concert with pre-concert artist's panel moderated by composer John Rea. 7 pm. 

Apr 18- Electric Waves - Concert with keynote address by composer John Rea. 7 pm.

Trinity-St. Paul's Church 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
