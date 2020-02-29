New Work By Crystal Pite / Chroma / Marguerite And Armand
Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts 145 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G1
National Ballet of Canada presents a mixed program of new and old works. Crystal Pite debuts a brand new work for The National Ballet of Canada; Wayne McGregor’s 2010 work, Chroma; and Sir Frederick Ashton’s Marguerite and Armand, which will be the final performance for principal dancer Greta Hodgkinson. Feb 29-Mar 7, Wed-Sat 7:30 pm, mats Mar 1, 5 and 7 at 2 pm.
Info
Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts 145 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G1 View Map
Stage
Dance