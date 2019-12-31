New Years Eve Afternoon Dance Party For Seniors
Centre for Social Innovation Regent Park 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7
Even if you only dance with your hands, we want you. All mobility and cognitive levels welcome. We will supply a DJ, light snacks and refreshments. There will be wine and beer at a cash bar. 3:30-5 pm. Pwyc, $15 suggested. Caregivers free.
