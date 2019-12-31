New Years Eve Afternoon Dance Party For Seniors

Centre for Social Innovation Regent Park 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7

Even if you only dance with your hands, we want you. All mobility and cognitive levels welcome. We will supply a DJ, light snacks and refreshments. There will be wine and beer at a cash bar. 3:30-5 pm. Pwyc, $15 suggested. Caregivers free.

Centre for Social Innovation Regent Park 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7 View Map
New Year's
Community Events, Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge
647-292-0210
