134 people viewed this event.

134 134 people viewed this event.

New Year’s Eve Comedy Extravaganza

Ring in 2022 with comics Don Kelly, Zabrina Douglas, Courtney Gilmour, Hunter Collins, Dave Burke, Chris Quigley, Sharon Mahoney, Martha Chaves and host Steve Patterson. 7:30 pm. $51-$110.25. Massey Hall, 178 Victoria.

Phone: