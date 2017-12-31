New Year's Eve Swing Double Deck Ball 2018

Dovercourt House 805 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X4

Lindy Hop beginner class 8 pm, party with Patrick Tevlin Swing Quintet from 9:15 pm. Snacks and treats buffet, favors, midnight bubbly, all included with admission. $40, $45 w/ dance class, $5 less for full-time students. No prior experience needed, big sprung wood dance floors, subway and parking close by. facebook.com/events/507111699670803

Dovercourt House 805 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X4
