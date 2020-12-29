New Years Queens Dragfest

NOW MagazineAll EventsNew Years Queens Dragfest

Virtual event with 16 queens. Dec 31 at 6 pm. Tickets from $64. https://sessionslive.com/NewYearsQueens/tickets?network=email&campaign_id=Is8nw9ZfxdK6JcURGmTB6g-1-1

2020-12-31 @ 06:00 PM to
2020-12-31 @ 08:00 PM
 

