18 people viewed this event.

18 18 people viewed this event.

by

New Years Queens Dragfest

Virtual event with 16 queens. Dec 31 at 6 pm. Tickets from $64. https://sessionslive.com/NewYearsQueens/tickets?network=email&campaign_id=Is8nw9ZfxdK6JcURGmTB6g-1-1