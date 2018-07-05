Newmarket Music Festival

Tribute band concerts every Thursday Jul 5-Aug 16. Blues Brothers Jul 5, Bon Jovi by Keep the Faith Jul 12, Shania Twain by Shania's Twin Jul 19, Rolling Stones by Hot Rocks Jul 26, Garth Brooks by Fresh Horses Aug 2, History of Rock & Roll by Pauly & The Goodfellas Aug 9, and Beatles tribute by Liverpool Aug 16. 7-9 pm. Free.