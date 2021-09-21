NewsAid -A Benefit for West End Phoenix

- News
Outdoor concert with Feist, Tom Wilson, Rik Emmett, Dave Bidini, Michie Mee and others in support of non-profit community newspaper. Oct 2 from 2-5 pm. $75. Junction Craft Brewery Parking Lot, 150 Symes. https://www.westendphoenix.com/events/2021-west-end-phoenix-fall-fundraiser
