- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
|Toronto Fringe is proud to present exciting and expansive programming as part of
the 2022 Next Stage Theatre Festival, taking place January 19 – 30, 2022 at the Ada Slaight Hall at Daniels Spectrum in Toronto.
The 2022 Next Stage Theatre Festival will host a hybrid of six live theatre and four digital offerings, including dance, live music, gaming, stand-up comedy, traditional theatre and more.
Location Address - 585 Dundas E