Dec 14, 2021

Toronto Fringe is proud to present exciting and expansive programming as part of
the 2022 Next Stage Theatre Festival, taking place January 19 – 30, 2022 at the Ada Slaight Hall at Daniels Spectrum in Toronto.

The 2022 Next Stage Theatre Festival will host a hybrid of six live theatre and four digital offerings, including dance, live music, gaming, stand-up comedy, traditional theatre and more.

Location Address - 585 Dundas E

Wed, Jan 19th, 2022 @ 6:30 PM
to Sun, Jan 30th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM

Online Event

Festival or Fair

Stage

