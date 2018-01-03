Next Stage Theatre Festival

to Google Calendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival - 2018-01-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival - 2018-01-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival - 2018-01-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival - 2018-01-03 00:00:00

Factory Theatre 125 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2R2

The Toronto Fringe presents a showcase of Canadian indie theatre artists and companies from past Fringe festivals. Featuring theatre, sketch comedy, dance works and more.

This year's shows: Birthday Balloon by Steve Cochrane; Good Morning Viet Mom by Franco Nguyen; The Harold Experience by the Assembly; Jonno by Alix Sobler, Leila Live! by Leila; Moonlight After Midnight by Martin Dockery; Rumspringa Break by Matt Murray, Akiva Romer-Segal and Colleen Dauncey; The Surprise by Christel Bartelse; SwordPlay by Sex T-Rex.

Jan 3-14, see website for schedule. $10-$15, passes $48-$90.

Info
Factory Theatre 125 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2R2 View Map
Stage
Festivals
Theatre
416-966-1062
to Google Calendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival - 2018-01-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival - 2018-01-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival - 2018-01-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival - 2018-01-03 00:00:00