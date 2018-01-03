Next Stage Theatre Festival

The Toronto Fringe presents a showcase of Canadian indie theatre artists and companies from past Fringe festivals. Featuring theatre, sketch comedy, dance works and more.

This year's shows: Birthday Balloon by Steve Cochrane; Good Morning Viet Mom by Franco Nguyen; The Harold Experience by the Assembly; Jonno by Alix Sobler, Leila Live! by Leila; Moonlight After Midnight by Martin Dockery; Rumspringa Break by Matt Murray, Akiva Romer-Segal and Colleen Dauncey; The Surprise by Christel Bartelse; SwordPlay by Sex T-Rex.

Jan 3-14, see website for schedule. $10-$15, passes $48-$90.