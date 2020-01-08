Next Stage Theatre Festival 2020

to Google Calendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival 2020 - 2020-01-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival 2020 - 2020-01-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival 2020 - 2020-01-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival 2020 - 2020-01-08 00:00:00

Factory Theatre 125 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2R2

The Next Stage Theatre Festival is the curated, boutique festival produced every winter by the Toronto Fringe. This year features Tita Jokes by the Tita Collective; Morro & Jasp: Save The Date by U.N.I.T. Productions; Winter of ‘88 from Nowadays Theatre Company; Pearle Harbour’s Agit-Pop! by Pearle Harbour and more.

January 8-19, see website for schedule. $18 (exceptions: U-R-U staged readings $15; Tallboyz – Live $25-$95); passes $64-$120.

fringetoronto.com/next-stage/about

Info

Factory Theatre 125 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2R2 View Map
Stage
Festivals
Theatre
416-966-1062
to Google Calendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival 2020 - 2020-01-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival 2020 - 2020-01-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival 2020 - 2020-01-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Next Stage Theatre Festival 2020 - 2020-01-08 00:00:00