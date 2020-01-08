Next Stage Theatre Festival 2020
Factory Theatre 125 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2R2
The Next Stage Theatre Festival is the curated, boutique festival produced every winter by the Toronto Fringe. This year features Tita Jokes by the Tita Collective; Morro & Jasp: Save The Date by U.N.I.T. Productions; Winter of ‘88 from Nowadays Theatre Company; Pearle Harbour’s Agit-Pop! by Pearle Harbour and more.
January 8-19, see website for schedule. $18 (exceptions: U-R-U staged readings $15; Tallboyz – Live $25-$95); passes $64-$120.
