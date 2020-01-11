NEXT | WAVE

Group exhibition of works by York U MFA and PhD students, Jan 11-Feb 2, opening 1-3 pm Jan 11. Free.

Featuring works by John Ancheta, Nima Arabi, Shea Chang, Annie Dunning, Elham Fatapour, Katelyn Gallucci, Rhenix Shi, Dan Tapper, Nava Waxman, Arma Yari and Jes Young.

RSVP for opening reception: nextwave2020.eventbrite.ca