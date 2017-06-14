NGLCC Global 5TH LGBT Summit Of The Americas Hosted by CGLCC

For the first time ever, Canada will host a Pan-American LGBT business summit. The NGLCC Global 5th Annual LGBT Summit of the Americas runs from June 14-16 in Toronto and brings together stakeholders from all sectors to address opportunities and barriers to advance the success of LGBT entrepreneurs, build stronger networks, and provide practical information to participants to grow their business. Ticket prices vary. Friday June 16 is FREE for youth age 18-35. Visit http://www.cglcc.ca/summit-2017-registration-info.html for tickets and registration.