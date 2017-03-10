NHL Centennial Exhibit

This immersive tribute to 100 years of NHL hockey highlights some of the most memorable players and moments in league history with video vignettes and display artifacts, including sticks, pucks and jerseys belonging to Gordie Howe, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Jacques Plante and others. Opens Mar 10 and runs to Dec 31, 2017, see website for hours. Included w/ admission ($12-$18, kids 3 & under free).