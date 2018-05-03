The Trees Amongst Us (photos), May 3-27, opening reception 4-7 pm May 5; artist talk and LEAF Presentation 2 pm May 27. Free. Part of CONTACT Photography Festival.

The Trees Amongst Us, inspired by the Local Enhancement & Appreciation of Forests Adopt-a-Street Tree project in the Junction is a series of photographs that use metal leaf as a radiant background. Artist Nicola Woods transposes the trees from their concrete encasements into portraits of embellished, shimmering light.