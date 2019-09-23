NIED Eating Disorder Symposium: Mothers With Eating Disorders

Join the National Initiative for Eating Disorders (NIED) for our 67th FREE Eating Disorder Symposium. This month, we are discussing the challenge of being a parent and having an eating disorder, including unique challenges such as barriers to accessing appropriate health care, a developed fear of child protection services and difficulty carrying out daily parenting tasks. Sep 23, 7:30-9:30 pm. Free. Pre-register at eventbrite.ca/e/71448918639