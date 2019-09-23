NIED Eating Disorder Symposium: Mothers With Eating Disorders
Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J2
Join the National Initiative for Eating Disorders (NIED) for our 67th FREE Eating Disorder Symposium. This month, we are discussing the challenge of being a parent and having an eating disorder, including unique challenges such as barriers to accessing appropriate health care, a developed fear of child protection services and difficulty carrying out daily parenting tasks. Sep 23, 7:30-9:30 pm. Free. Pre-register at eventbrite.ca/e/71448918639
Info
Free
Community Events