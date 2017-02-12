Honouring The Journey

National Initiative for Eating Disorders presents an afternoon of hope, tribute, inspiration and celebration in honouring sufferers of eating disorders and their loved ones. Event includes people sharing their experiences, talks by health experts and workshops. 1:30-4 pm. Free. Pre-register.

Adath Israel Congregation 37 Southbourne, Toronto, Ontario M3H 1A4 View Map

Free
Community Events, Health & Wellness

