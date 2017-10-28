Night of Dread 2017

Clay & Paper Theatre presents the 18th annual NIGHT OF DREAD, an evening of fearful pageantry, revels and mockery on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28TH in DUFFERIN GROVE PARK. Torontonians are invited to call on, mock and banish their private and collective fears through parade and pageantry, music and masquerade, dance and a devilishly good party. Pay-What-You-Are-Able*: $5 / $10 / $15 *Please note that this production is NOT paid for by the Park's Department. We are a not-for-profit theatre company with a charitable status and we rely heavily on admission and donations to sustain the company and pay all of our artists and to continue to bring events to Dufferin Grove Park and the community.