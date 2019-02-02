Night Of Ideas 2019

Join artists, philosophers and scientists for a night of thinking through the urgencies of our time.

In partnership with the Cultural Service of the French Embassy in Canada and Hart House, the Art Museum is one of the first Canadian institutions to take part in this French-initiated global, all-night event happening simultaneously in more than 50 cities.

The audience will be able to engage directly in conversation with these thinkers as part an intensive series of keynote lectures, workshops, performances, screenings and readings. 7 pm-late. Free.

