Night of Ideas 2021

Institut français presents the annual event dedicated to the free circulation of ideas and knowledge. The digital experience: 24 hours of Night and Ideas, which will cross time zones from Oceania to the West Coast of United States, will promote the free circulation of ideas and knowledge. The theme « Close(r) » was chosen with the idea of questioning the renewal of our individual and collective relationship to space, the new solidarities that the crisis of our economic and social models calls for, or the role of digital technology in our societies, which shapes more than ever our relationship to the world. The theme Close(r) also invites the question of the evolution of our contemporary modes of sociality, and more than ever our relationship with others. Speakers are Judith ROZE, Director of the Department “French Language, Books and Knowledge” of Institut français

and Vincent MANO, Head of the pool “Ideas and Knowledge” of Institut français. Jan 28 from 2 pm-late. An all-night event happening simultaneously in more than 75 cities. Free. Register ingrid@agencethedesk.com

The audience will be able to engage directly in conversation with these thinkers as part an intensive series of keynote lectures, workshops, performances, screenings and readings.